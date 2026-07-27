CJP threatens to resume protest after several protesters detained
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has threatened to resume protests if police action against student demonstrators doesn't stop. The party alleges that authorities have breached an agreement made. "We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states," CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said in a letter to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Protest demands
CJP demands immediate withdrawal of FIRs
Ranka has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all FIRs against protesters and the release of detained students.
He warned that failure to meet these demands would force the party to resume protests.
The CJP also wants a written copy of the agreement on legal cases by Tuesday, along with timelines agreed upon with the government.
Legal assistance
Over 200 detained in Bihar
The statement was released after the Bihar Police allegedly continued taking legal action against protesters following demonstrations on July 22 and 25. Advocates claim over 200 protesters have been detained.
In West Bengal, CM Suvendu Adhikari said 70 people allegedly involved in attacking police and journalists during paper-leak protest in Kolkata had been identified.
He said they would be punished under West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Act, 2026 (Goonda Act).
In Guwahati, six people were arrested.
Trust breach
'Government has breached trust'
Another CJP spokesperson, Saurav Das, said CJP had called off its nationwide protest only after the government assured them "that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states."
"Any departure from that assurance would not merely amount to breach of trust with the Cockroach Janta Party but would also be a breach of public trust with lakhs of young Indians who chose dialogue over protests," he said.
CJP
Legal team is already coordinating with lawyers
The CJP assured every protestor that its legal team is already coordinating with lawyers in the concerned states to secure the release of those detained and to extend all possible legal assistance.
"To the young protestors, we say, hold on. We are with you. The CJP continues to closely monitor the situation and expects the Government of India and all BJP/NDA state governments to act with utmost urgency, responsibility, and good faith that the present circumstances demand."