CJP to protest Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar nationwide
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is gearing up for nationwide protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the government of creating an "emergency-like" situation.
It says students and activists are facing detentions, phone seizures, and restricted legal help, moves they call undemocratic.
CJP also criticized the condition placed on student protesters' release, claiming the real disruption comes from top officials like Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Kumar.
CJP urges unity after Delhi detentions
CJP is calling on all political parties and student groups to join forces in defending democratic rights.
After reports of Delhi Police detaining members from SFI and AISF, the party announced more protests in Delhi and thanked former Chief Ministers Kejriwal, Banerjee, Sarkar, and Vijayan for supporting and joining CJP protests on Saturday.
The message: CJP in a post on X: "All Cockroaches currently in Delhi should stay back. Next call on its way! For Cockroaches outside Delhi, the trains are running again."