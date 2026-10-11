CJP to protest Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar nationwide

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is gearing up for nationwide protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the government of creating an "emergency-like" situation.

It says students and activists are facing detentions, phone seizures, and restricted legal help, moves they call undemocratic.

CJP also criticized the condition placed on student protesters' release, claiming the real disruption comes from top officials like Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Kumar.