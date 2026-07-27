CJP urges government to drop FIRs and free detained protesters

CJP expressed concern about reports of people being detained in Bihar and West Bengal right after the protest ended.

Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer from Ghaziabad, says police raided his house and took personal documents while harassing his family.

The local police have denied these accusations.

Despite rumors about Junaid's safety, CJP confirmed he's OK and getting legal help.

The party wants written guarantees from the government to back up its assurances.