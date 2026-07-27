CJP urges government to drop FIRs and free detained protesters
After calling off their nationwide protest on July 25, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is urging the government to actually follow through on its promise not to punish protesters.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says it's crucial to release those detained, drop any FIRs, and make sure there's no retaliation.
CJP seeks guarantees over reported detentions
CJP expressed concern about reports of people being detained in Bihar and West Bengal right after the protest ended.
Mohammad Junaid, a volunteer from Ghaziabad, says police raided his house and took personal documents while harassing his family.
The local police have denied these accusations.
Despite rumors about Junaid's safety, CJP confirmed he's OK and getting legal help.
The party wants written guarantees from the government to back up its assurances.