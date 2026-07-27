Cockroach Janta Party urges government to fulfill commitments
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has urged the Indian government to fulfill its commitments following reports of detentions across the country. The party's call comes just a couple of days after it ended a nationwide protest on July 25, 2026. The protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Centre assured that their demands would be met.
Protest aftermath
Protestors detained in states like Bihar, West Bengal
The CJP had demanded maximum compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides, withdrawal of FIRs against protestors, and consideration of their five-point exam reform charter by the government.
However, after the protest was called off, reports emerged of protestors being detained in states like Bihar and West Bengal.
One such case involved Mohammad Junaid from Ghaziabad, who alleged that UP Police raided his house and took away family members along with bank passbooks and PAN cards.
Allegations response
CJP spokesperson denies allegations
CJP spokesperson Ratna Singh has denied the allegations of Junaid's detention, saying he is safe and getting legal help.
"We have always treated Junaid with immense respect, and we will continue to stand by him (& other volunteers)," Singh wrote on X.
The party has demanded written assurances from the government regarding withdrawal of FIRs and release of all detained protestors.
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson dismisses 'misinformation' around Ghaziabad's Mohammad Junaid
All news and rumours regarding Mohammad Junaid are false.— Ratna Singh (@whattalawyer) July 27, 2026
He is safe, is receiving all necessary legal assistance and was also present at our volunteers get-together for a while.
We urge everyone to stop spreading misinformation and hate. Whatever action took place at his…