Cockroach Janta Party urges government to fulfill commitments

The CJP had demanded maximum compensation for families of NEET paper leak-related suicides, withdrawal of FIRs against protestors, and consideration of their five-point exam reform charter by the government.

However, after the protest was called off, reports emerged of protestors being detained in states like Bihar and West Bengal.

One such case involved Mohammad Junaid from Ghaziabad, who alleged that UP Police raided his house and took away family members along with bank passbooks and PAN cards.