CJP volunteer Mohammad Junaid alleges police blindfolded, taken to Uttarakhand
Mohammad Junaid, who volunteered at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against exam paper leaks in Delhi, says he was blindfolded and taken by police to Uttarakhand and kept blindfolded overnight, then questioned the next morning about how protesters were getting food.
After being released in Mussoorie, he returned to Delhi.
Meanwhile, his family in Ghaziabad reported police searches at their home and interrogation of his father, with documents like bank passbooks and PAN cards taken away.
Imran Pratapgarhi, CJP and police respond
Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi met Junaid and promised to raise the issue in Parliament.
The CJP condemned the police's approach and offered legal help, urging authorities to stop bothering Junaid's family.
Ghaziabad Police called their actions part of a routine inquiry, while Meerut Police denied involvement.
The Samajwadi Party said, "When history is written in the future, the dark record of dictators will be written in bold letters."