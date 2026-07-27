CJP volunteer Mohammad Junaid alleges police blindfolded, taken to Uttarakhand

Mohammad Junaid, who volunteered at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against exam paper leaks in Delhi, says he was blindfolded and taken by police to Uttarakhand and kept blindfolded overnight, then questioned the next morning about how protesters were getting food.

After being released in Mussoorie, he returned to Delhi.

Meanwhile, his family in Ghaziabad reported police searches at their home and interrogation of his father, with documents like bank passbooks and PAN cards taken away.