CJP's Abhijeet Dipke calls Oct 10 protest to scrap SIR

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is planning a big protest on October 10, taking a stand against the chief election commissioner and the current update of voter lists (SIR).

CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, wants the SIR scrapped and is calling on people to come together to protect voting rights.

Delhi Police aren't taking any chances: they've put more than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel on duty, and no permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar.