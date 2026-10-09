CJP's Abhijeet Dipke calls Oct 10 protest to scrap SIR
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is planning a big protest on October 10, taking a stand against the chief election commissioner and the current update of voter lists (SIR).
CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, wants the SIR scrapped and is calling on people to come together to protect voting rights.
Delhi Police aren't taking any chances: they've put more than 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel on duty, and no permission has been granted so far for any protest at Jantar Mantar.
CJP alleges detentions, vows peaceful protest
CJP spokesperson Sourav Das says police have already detained people in states like Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to discourage protests.
Another, Ashutosh Ranka, urged police not to use force on young protesters and promised that their movement would stay peaceful, following the nonviolent approach of Gandhi and Ambedkar.
The party insists it wants the SIR scrapped and accountability over alleged voter deletions.