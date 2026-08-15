CJP's Ashutosh Ranka accuses police after Jodhwas school roof collapse
A protest in Jodhwas village, Alwar, got heated on Friday after a school roof slab collapsed, nearly injuring students.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka called out a police officer for "playing politics," pointing to the former education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after an earlier CJP action.
Scuffle as Jodhawas protesters demand demolition
A video shows Ranka telling police, "Don't play politics with us. We have come after removing the country's education minister."
The protest turned tense, ending in a scuffle and torn clothes for one supporter.
Protesters demanded unsafe buildings be demolished and pushed hard for the unsafe structure at the Government Higher Secondary School, Jodhawas, to be demolished, something many students are worried about right now.