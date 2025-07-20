Clash in Punjab hospital leaves 4 injured, sparks security concerns
A fight broke out in the emergency ward of Civil Hospital, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala district, Punjab, leaving four people injured.
The clash involved sharp weapons and started when a group that had earlier attacked Varun Khatri at a local shop followed him to the hospital for another confrontation.
Khatri said his cash and chain were taken during the first attack.
Arshdeep Singh from rival group claims they were attacked 1st
Two people were seriously hurt and shifted to other hospitals, while two more were treated locally.
Arshdeep Singh from the rival group claimed they were actually attacked first inside the hospital.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements to figure out what really happened.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about safety in Punjab's hospitals, with locals calling for better security after repeated violence in public health facilities.