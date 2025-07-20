Clash in Punjab hospital leaves 4 injured, sparks security concerns

Arshdeep Singh from rival group claims they were attacked 1st

Two people were seriously hurt and shifted to other hospitals, while two more were treated locally.

Arshdeep Singh from the rival group claimed they were actually attacked first inside the hospital.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and recording statements to figure out what really happened.

The incident has sparked fresh worries about safety in Punjab's hospitals, with locals calling for better security after repeated violence in public health facilities.