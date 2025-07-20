Next Article
NIA takes over theft of arms from Manipur camp
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is now handling the case of a dramatic arms theft at an IRB camp in Imphal East, Manipur.
Back in February, a mob stormed the camp during ongoing ethnic tensions and made off with rifles, magazines, and plenty of ammo.
The Home Ministry called in the NIA after initial clashes between security forces and intruders.
Some stolen weapons still missing
Six suspects have been arrested so far, and seven IRB staff were suspended for letting the breach happen.
Some stolen weapons are still missing—possibly with armed groups—which keeps local security worries alive.
The NIA is digging into possible militant links and hopes their investigation will help calm things down in Manipur after months of unrest.