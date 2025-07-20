Next Article
Delhi: Student accuses professors of harassment in suicide note
Jyoti Sharma, a 20-year-old dental student at Sharda University, died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday.
In her note, she accused two faculty members of ongoing mental harassment and humiliation.
Police have filed an FIR naming five people—including the two staff members—and have detained the accused for questioning.
Students protested on campus demanding justice
Jyoti's family had previously raised concerns about her distress but said the university took no action.
After her death, students protested on campus demanding justice and accountability.
The university has suspended the accused faculty and set up a high-level inquiry committee as police continue their investigation.