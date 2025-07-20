Next Article
CRPF jawan kills live-in partner in Kutch, turns himself in
A heartbreaking incident in Kutch, Gujarat: Aruna Natubhai Jadav, an Assistant Sub-Inspector, was allegedly killed by her live-in partner during a late-night argument on October 13.
The accused, Dilip Dangchia—a CRPF jawan—turned himself in to police the next day.
How the incident unfolded
Aruna and Dilip met on Instagram back in 2021 and had been living together since.
Police say things escalated during an argument that night, leading to Aruna's death.
Dilip has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and investigators are still piecing together what happened and looking into their relationship for more answers.