Next Article
Kidnapped boy found dead in Rajasthan, family received ransom note
Eight-year-old Abhay, who was kidnapped while playing outside his Agra home on April 30, has been found dead in Mania village, Rajasthan.
His family had received a ransom note for ₹80 lakh after he went missing.
Rajasthan police discovered his body and quickly informed Agra authorities.
Case will be closed soon, say police
A post-mortem is being done to help with the case.
Police say they're making progress—Assistant Commissioner Amardeep Lal shared, "We are close; the case will be closed soon."
The main focus now is finding and arresting those behind Abhay's abduction and murder.