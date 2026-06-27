Clashes at HPU after ABVP mock funeral over fee hike

ABVP seeks rollback, SFI demands reforms

ABVP leaders say the fee hike will hit low-income students hardest and want it rolled back immediately.

They are also asking for better bus services, student elections, and more nonteaching staff hires.

Meanwhile, SFI staged their own protest demanding not just a fee reversal but also new hostels, regular faculty appointments instead of contract teachers, and an inquiry into university finances.

The ABVP's demand was met with a promise of review from the Pro VC; the SFI's memorandum was submitted without any immediate assurance.