Countering goat sacrifice, Hindu groups bring piglet in Thane society

Tensions flared up in Mumbai 's Mira Road ahead of Bakrid on Tuesday after residents of Poonam Cluster Society protested against goats being kept inside the premises for sacrifice. The incident led to protests, police intervention, and clashes late. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nagnath Kamble was allegedly attacked during the confrontation. Per India Today, protesters later brought a piglet to the society gates, initially claiming it was for Varaha Puja, but later stated it was a protest against the goats.

Incident details BJP, VHP leaders were part of protest Police intervened and took the piglet away but not before resorting to a lathi charge to prevent the mob from breaching the society gates. Heavy police force is in place as demonstrators are still demanding the total removal of sacrificial goats from the residential premises. Times Now, citing local sources said residents and Hindu organizations initially objected to the setting up of a shed for sacrificial goats inside the housing complex.

Twitter Post Video from the residence #WATCH | Maharashtra: Clashes erupt in Mumbai’s Mira Road as residents of Poonam Cluster Society protest against having goats inside the premises for sacrifice during the festival of Eid Al-Adha.



Heavy police deployment to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/aV25rJAvPe — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

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Event How event unfolded The temporary construction was reportedly dismantled after protests and complaints throughout the day. However, the incident quickly escalated after members of the Muslim community allegedly gathered in protest and filed a complaint at the Kashimira police station. Despite police intervention, confrontations escalated late at night when VHP workers reached the complex, protesting the alleged return of goats to the compound.

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