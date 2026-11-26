Trouble spots included Nandyal's Allagadda Mandal, where reports of acid attacks on Telugu Desam Party members (TDP) surfaced after accusations of rigging between TDP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Anantapur Rural Mandal saw unrest over bogus voting claims, while BJP MLC Somu Veerraju ended up in a tense face-off with YSRCP supporters elsewhere.

Despite stone-pelting in Ahobilam and tension in Pavuluru over allegations of an attack in collusion with police, most voters didn't let the chaos keep them away from the polls.