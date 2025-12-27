Class 10 student dies by suicide after being accused of using AI in exam
A 16-year-old Class 10 student from a Greater Noida West school died by suicide early on Tuesday, December 23, 2024, the day after she was accused of using artificial intelligence during her pre-board exam.
She had been caught with her phone in the exam hall, which she reportedly brought by mistake.
What happened at school and what the family says
School staff took her phone as per CBSE rules and warned her about a possible five-year board exam ban for cheating.
According to her father, teachers called her "careless" in front of classmates, which he alleges left her deeply upset.
He has filed a police complaint against the staff for mental harassment and abetment to suicide.
The school denies any mistreatment and says parents were informed quickly.
Investigation status
Police are checking statements from both sides and reviewing CCTV footage.
No FIR or arrests yet—further action will depend on what their investigation finds.