Class 10 student dies by suicide after being accused of using AI in exam

What happened at school and what the family says

School staff took her phone as per CBSE rules and warned her about a possible five-year board exam ban for cheating.

According to her father, teachers called her "careless" in front of classmates, which he alleges left her deeply upset.

He has filed a police complaint against the staff for mental harassment and abetment to suicide.

The school denies any mistreatment and says parents were informed quickly.