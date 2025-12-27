Tamil Nadu regularizes 169 contract nurses after week-long strike
After a week-long strike, Tamil Nadu has made 169 contract nurses permanent, following promises from the government.
Over 8,000 nurses had walked out demanding job security, and talks led by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, under the direction of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, finally paid off just before the holidays.
More regular jobs and better pay on the way
The state isn't stopping here—1,000 more nurses will be regularized soon, with another 831 expected by Pongal.
Since 2021, nearly 5,000 nurses have gone permanent under the current DMK government—way more than what happened in previous years.
Perks for nurses: salary hikes and leave
Nurses' pay has jumped from ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 since May 2021. Some are still waiting on back pay due to paperwork delays.
The government is also planning a year of paid maternity leave for those hired through MRB.
Plus, after two decades, a new seniority list is out—finally giving thousands of nurses official recognition for their service.