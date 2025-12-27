Tamil Nadu regularizes 169 contract nurses after week-long strike

The state isn't stopping here—1,000 more nurses will be regularized soon, with another 831 expected by Pongal. Since 2021, nearly 5,000 nurses have gone permanent under the current DMK government—way more than what happened in previous years.

Perks for nurses: salary hikes and leave

Nurses' pay has jumped from ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 since May 2021. Some are still waiting on back pay due to paperwork delays.

The government is also planning a year of paid maternity leave for those hired through MRB.

Plus, after two decades, a new seniority list is out—finally giving thousands of nurses official recognition for their service.