IndiGo warns of delays at Mumbai airport after baggage belt glitch
If you're flying out of Mumbai's Terminal 2, heads up—IndiGo just put out a travel advisory because the baggage belt system is acting up.
This could mean longer waits for check-in and picking up your bags.
The airline says teams are on-site working with airport staff to fix things ASAP, and they appreciate everyone's patience: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans."
Why does this matter right now?
It's holiday travel season, and IndiGo is preparing for a surge in demand, running over 2,000 flights a day.
With delays possible, it's smart to check for updates before heading out.
Plus, IndiGo is gearing up for new international flights soon—so keeping an eye on their announcements isn't a bad idea if you've got travel plans coming up.