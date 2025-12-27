IndiGo warns of delays at Mumbai airport after baggage belt glitch India Dec 27, 2025

If you're flying out of Mumbai's Terminal 2, heads up—IndiGo just put out a travel advisory because the baggage belt system is acting up.

This could mean longer waits for check-in and picking up your bags.

The airline says teams are on-site working with airport staff to fix things ASAP, and they appreciate everyone's patience: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience this may cause and understand how it can impact your plans."