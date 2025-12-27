Mumbai: 296 Western Railway locals canceled for Borivali upgrades

Platforms 8 and 9 at Borivali are shut until December 29, and some trains from Borivali/Andheri will now end early at Goregaon. To help out, BEST plans to deploy extra busses at key stations. Tomorrow brings another round of cancellations—about 235 more—with roughly 1,750 services set to be canceled over five specific days (Dec 26-29 and Jan 10).

Why all this hassle?

This upgrade is part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project aiming to separate local trains from long-distance ones on the busy Churchgate-Dahanu stretch.

Once done (by January 2025), it should mean smoother rides and better punctuality for over 1,400 daily services—so there's light at the end of the tunnel!