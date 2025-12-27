Punjab's wild ride in 2025: floods, crime, and deportations

Politics and public safety take center stage

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grabbed key wins in local elections as Punjab geared up for 2027.

Meanwhile, big names like SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia were arrested on serious charges—allegedly involving drug money laundering worth ₹540 crore.

Crime made headlines too: more extortion cases popped up and grenade attacks became worryingly frequent.

On top of it all, the US sent planeloads of Punjabi youths back to Amritsar after cracking down on risky "donkey route" migration schemes.