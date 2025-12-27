Punjab's wild ride in 2025: floods, crime, and deportations
2025 was a rough year for Punjab—record-breaking floods hit hard, crime spiked, and many young people were flown back from the US after crackdowns on illegal migration.
Over 40 people lost their lives in the worst flooding since 1988, with thousands of homes and huge stretches of farmland wiped out.
The government scrambled for help, and PM Modi stepped in with a ₹1,600 crore relief package.
Politics and public safety take center stage
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) grabbed key wins in local elections as Punjab geared up for 2027.
Meanwhile, big names like SAD's Bikram Singh Majithia were arrested on serious charges—allegedly involving drug money laundering worth ₹540 crore.
Crime made headlines too: more extortion cases popped up and grenade attacks became worryingly frequent.
On top of it all, the US sent planeloads of Punjabi youths back to Amritsar after cracking down on risky "donkey route" migration schemes.