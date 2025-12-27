Next Article
Delhi auto driver kills wife over ₹20 cigarette money
India
In Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, an auto-rickshaw driver, Kulwant Singh, allegedly strangled his wife after an argument about ₹20 for cigarettes.
The couple lived with their three children.
Even after his wife finally gave him the money, Singh sent their son to buy cigarettes and then killed her on the terrace of their house.
What happened next
The crime happened on Thursday afternoon. A neighbor noticed something was wrong and called the police around 3pm.
By the time officers arrived, Singh had already left. He was later found near a railway track, where he died by suicide before police could reach him.
A murder case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.