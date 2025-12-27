Delhi auto driver kills wife over ₹20 cigarette money India Dec 27, 2025

In Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, an auto-rickshaw driver, Kulwant Singh, allegedly strangled his wife after an argument about ₹20 for cigarettes.

The couple lived with their three children.

Even after his wife finally gave him the money, Singh sent their son to buy cigarettes and then killed her on the terrace of their house.