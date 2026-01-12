The incident took place in the Napasar area

Class 12 student gang-raped inside moving car in Bikaner

By Chanshimla Varah 05:58 pm Jan 12, 202605:58 pm

What's the story

A Class 12 girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on January 6. The incident took place in the Napasar area but was only reported to the police five days later on January 11 after her family filed a complaint. According to reports, two men intercepted the girl while she was on her way to school, dragged her into their car, and drove away.