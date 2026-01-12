Class 12 student gang-raped inside moving car in Bikaner
What's the story
A Class 12 girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped inside a moving car in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on January 6. The incident took place in the Napasar area but was only reported to the police five days later on January 11 after her family filed a complaint. According to reports, two men intercepted the girl while she was on her way to school, dragged her into their car, and drove away.
Assault details
Accused drove around for hours, threatened and raped victim
The accused allegedly drove around for several hours, threatening and raping the girl turn by turn inside the moving vehicle. The ordeal continued until they reached a neighboring village, where locals grew suspicious of their behavior and stopped the vehicle. After the vehicle was stopped by residents and the girl was out of the car, the accused fled from the spot.
Legal proceedings
Victim's family informed, case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
After the accused fled, villagers informed the victim's family, who then took her home. A case has been registered at Napasar police station under relevant sections of the law. Circle Officer Gangashahar Himanshu Sharma said that "no arrests have been made so far." The investigation is ongoing as authorities await a medical report from an examination conducted on the victim.