Climate change squeezes India's northeast tea belt, hurting yields

India's Northeast tea belt, home to most of the country's tea, has hit a rough patch thanks to climate change.

Darjeeling has seen smaller harvests, while Assam tea gardens have been damaged by waterlogging and other climate stresses, as higher temperatures and unpredictable rainfall mess with the growing season.

The Tocklai Tea Research Institute says that when average temperatures go above 26.6 degrees Celsius yields decline, and when monsoon rains get too heavy, it leads to drainage problems.

Prolonged dry spells can cause a deficit of soil moisture, making it tough for tea bushes to thrive.