Cloudburst in Anini, Arunachal Pradesh kills 4, 7 missing soldiers
India
A sudden cloudburst hit Anini, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, causing major landslides and flash floods.
Seven Army personnel are missing and four people lost their lives.
Two soldiers were rescued quickly, but tough weather is making the search harder.
Agencies search for missing soldiers
Two search and rescue teams from the 5th Grenadier, Army Aviation teams, local police, fire services, and disaster response teams are all working together to find the missing and help those affected.
Authorities say they are using every resource available as rescue operations continue despite challenging conditions.