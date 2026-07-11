Cloudburst in Pahalgam's Nala Overa triggers rescue operations, no casualties
India
A sudden cloudburst hit Pahalgam's Nala Overa area Saturday, causing water levels to rise quickly.
Local authorities, police, and SDRF teams jumped into action for rescue and relief work.
The good news: no injuries or casualties have been reported so far.
IMD issues rain and thunderstorm warnings
With more rain and thunderstorms expected, the IMD has put out weather warnings for the area.
Officials are asking everyone, especially tourists, to avoid risky spots near streams or landslide-prone zones, and to follow all safety guidelines until things settle down.