Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district
India
A sudden cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday led to flash floods, especially in the Bhalesa area.
Roads are damaged, several villages are cut off, and authorities have asked people to stay put while they start clearing the mess.
Doda homes and shops washed away
The floods washed away homes and shops, leaving many locals struggling with damage.
Authorities are conducting clearance operations and assessing the damage.