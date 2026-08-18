IMD forecasts light rainfall for Delhi on Tuesday
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies and light rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday. The national capital will see a minimum temperature of 23-25°C and a maximum of 32-34°C. Despite the city-specific forecast, the IMD's All India Weather Forecast has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Delhi on August 18.
Weather conditions
High humidity levels in Delhi
In the past 24 hours, Delhi has witnessed high humidity levels between 58% and 84%. This has resulted in hot and humid weather conditions.
The IMD said there was no major change in minimum or maximum temperatures during this period.
The weather office has also forecast light to moderate rain over parts of Delhi on August 19 and August 20.
Nationwide impact
Heavy rainfall expected in several states
Rainfall forecast comes amid an active monsoon spell across several parts of the country.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely in Jharkhand.
Other regions likely to receive heavy rainfall include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Severe weather
Thunderstorm, lightning warnings in several states
The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in several states.
Winds of 40-50km/h, reaching up to 60km/h at isolated places, are likely over Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, north interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.
Squally weather is expected over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal with wind speeds reaching 45-55km/h and gusting to 65km/h in some areas.