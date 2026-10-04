Club 71 gym manager arrested in Surendranagar for alleged blackmail

Amin Multani, who worked as the manager of Club 71 gym in Surendranagar, Gujarat, was arrested after being accused of blackmailing several girls from the city who visited the two facilities.

The case came to light when a woman alleged that the gym used hidden cameras to capture images and pressure women into unwanted relationships.

Club 71 operates at two locations on Dudhrej Road and 80 Feet Road in Surendranagar.