Club 71 gym manager arrested in Surendranagar for alleged blackmail
Amin Multani, who worked as the manager of Club 71 gym in Surendranagar, Gujarat, was arrested after being accused of blackmailing several girls from the city who visited the two facilities.
The case came to light when a woman alleged that the gym used hidden cameras to capture images and pressure women into unwanted relationships.
Club 71 operates at two locations on Dudhrej Road and 80 Feet Road in Surendranagar.
Police find pen drive, checks, diary
Following a complaint to a senior officer, Premsukh Delu, police raided the gym at night while posing as customers.
They found a pen drive containing photographs and videos of women, including purported nude images and videos, blank checks, and an account diary, though no hidden cameras were discovered on site.
The pen-drive material is now under forensic review as police look into possible illegal lending and other crimes linked to Multani.