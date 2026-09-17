CM Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Nabin convoy jams Pune streets

Commuters faced long delays, with many saying the VIP movement just added to their headaches.

"Traffic is already moving slowly because of the Ganesh pandals and crowds. Stopping traffic again for a VIP visit during peak hours makes the situation worse. Ordinary commuters are left waiting on the roads," shared Girish Kamble.

Mahesh Patki said, "During Ganeshotsav, the number of people on these roads is already very high. If VIP movements are also planned during the evening rush, it creates additional pressure on traffic,"

while an unnamed commuter from Kasba Peth said, "Authorities should avoid such movements during peak hours and ensure that the limited road space is kept clear."

Ashwin Shinde pointed out how tough it was for families out for Ganesh darshan.

Even traffic police struggled to manage the mix of festival crowds and official convoys this year.