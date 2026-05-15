CNG prices increased ₹2 per kilogram in Delhi and Mumbai
India
CNG just got pricier in both Delhi and Mumbai, with a ₹2-per-kilogram hike.
Delhi's new rate is ₹79.09 per kilogram, while Mumbai commuters are now paying ₹84 per kilogram.
This follows recent petrol and diesel price jumps, making travel a bit more expensive for everyone relying on public transport.
Hormuz blockade raises public transport costs
The ongoing Hormuz blockade has driven up costs for public transportation.
As operators face higher expenses, higher CNG costs are affecting public transportation, so your next ride might pinch the pocket a little more.