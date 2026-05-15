CNG prices increased ₹2 per kilogram in Delhi and Mumbai India May 15, 2026

CNG just got pricier in both Delhi and Mumbai, with a ₹2-per-kilogram hike.

Delhi's new rate is ₹79.09 per kilogram, while Mumbai commuters are now paying ₹84 per kilogram.

This follows recent petrol and diesel price jumps, making travel a bit more expensive for everyone relying on public transport.