Coal power generation in India jumps 14% in June 2026
India
India's coal power generation just hit a near-three-year high, jumping 14% in June 2026 compared with the same month last year.
Thanks to a scorching heat wave and one of the driest Junes since 1901, everyone needed more electricity for cooling.
The India Meteorological Department says El Nino is behind the dry spell.
Record 19% renewable share in India
Renewable energy made up a record 19% of India's power mix in June, up 23% from last year, but limited battery storage means solar can't fully cover evening demand yet.
Meanwhile, hydropower took a big hit because of weak monsoon rains, dropping by more than 24%.
Experts think thermal power (mostly coal) will keep rising this fiscal year to meet peak demand.