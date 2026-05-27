Coast guard seizes ₹1,000-crore cocaine from Pakistan-linked ship 

Ongoing probe

Authorities investigating route, logistics chain, handlers

Police Inspector JM Patel said the vessel 'Europe' was raided after ATS Gujarat received credible information that the crew members, along with their associates, had concealed the cocaine in around six bags from Brazil. The shipment was intended to be delivered to two men who are residents of Delhi. Upon noticing the Coast Guard boat, the accused threw several heavy bags into the sea. But with the assistance of the Coast Guard, five floating bags were recovered, he said.