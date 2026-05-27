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Home / News / India News / Coast guard seizes ₹1,000-crore cocaine from Pakistan-linked ship 
Coast guard seizes ₹1,000-crore cocaine from Pakistan-linked ship 
One person has been arrested

Coast guard seizes ₹1,000-crore cocaine from Pakistan-linked ship 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 27, 2026
02:16 pm
What's the story

In a major anti-drug operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard have seized over 100kg of cocaine worth ₹1,000 crore from the Kutch coast. The operation was launched after security agencies intercepted a European ship that had reportedly arrived from Port Qasim in Pakistan. One person has been arrested in connection with this seizure.

Ongoing probe

Authorities investigating route, logistics chain, handlers

Police Inspector JM Patel said the vessel 'Europe' was raided after ATS Gujarat received credible information that the crew members, along with their associates, had concealed the cocaine in around six bags from Brazil. The shipment was intended to be delivered to two men who are residents of Delhi. Upon noticing the Coast Guard boat, the accused threw several heavy bags into the sea. But with the assistance of the Coast Guard, five floating bags were recovered, he said.

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115 packets were recovered from five bags

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Rising concern

Third cocaine bust in India in a week

This is the third cocaine bust in India in the past week. On May 23, a couple arriving from Addis Ababa was intercepted at Mumbai airport. They admitted to swallowing 84 capsules containing 1.40kg of cocaine, which were later recovered. On May 19, an African man and woman arriving from Addis Ababa were also caught at Mumbai airport with 63 capsules containing 850gm of cocaine worth ₹4.25 crore.

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