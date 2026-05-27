Coast guard seizes ₹1,000-crore cocaine from Pakistan-linked ship
What's the story
In a major anti-drug operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Indian Coast Guard have seized over 100kg of cocaine worth ₹1,000 crore from the Kutch coast. The operation was launched after security agencies intercepted a European ship that had reportedly arrived from Port Qasim in Pakistan. One person has been arrested in connection with this seizure.
Ongoing probe
Authorities investigating route, logistics chain, handlers
Police Inspector JM Patel said the vessel 'Europe' was raided after ATS Gujarat received credible information that the crew members, along with their associates, had concealed the cocaine in around six bags from Brazil. The shipment was intended to be delivered to two men who are residents of Delhi. Upon noticing the Coast Guard boat, the accused threw several heavy bags into the sea. But with the assistance of the Coast Guard, five floating bags were recovered, he said.
Twitter Post
115 packets were recovered from five bags
Gujarat Police issue a press release - "Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard expose a criminal conspiracy to deliver a consignment of cocaine from Brazil through the Gujarat sea to Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2026
Police Inspector J.M. Patel, ATS Gujarat received credible information that crew members… pic.twitter.com/GrVIYsioa9
Rising concern
Third cocaine bust in India in a week
This is the third cocaine bust in India in the past week. On May 23, a couple arriving from Addis Ababa was intercepted at Mumbai airport. They admitted to swallowing 84 capsules containing 1.40kg of cocaine, which were later recovered. On May 19, an African man and woman arriving from Addis Ababa were also caught at Mumbai airport with 63 capsules containing 850gm of cocaine worth ₹4.25 crore.