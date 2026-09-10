Cobra discovered in 10th grade classroom at Serenity School Keesara
India
A cobra showed up in a 10th-grade classroom at Serenity School, Keesara, Hyderabad right in the middle of a lesson.
Naturally, students panicked and rushed out as soon as they spotted the snake.
Thankfully, school staff acted fast and called a snake catcher to safely remove it.
Serenity School parents demand safety measures
Parents weren't happy and pointed out this isn't the first time a snake has entered the campus.
They criticized the school for not keeping things clean or secure enough and are now demanding stricter safety measures to protect their kids from similar scares in the future.