Cockroach Janata Party cancels Delhi Police protest, demands Pradhan resignation
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has dropped its planned protest at Delhi Police headquarters after confirming all protesters detained during the Monday clashes were released.
Their spokesperson, Saurav Das, shared that the legal team checked and everyone is out.
Earlier, CJP had resumed protests at Jantar Mantar, still pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET-UG exam controversy.
Leaders join NEET-UG protests amid clashes
Big names like Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule joined students at Jantar Mantar, also demanding Pradhan's resignation.
Rahul Gandhi led a separate protest outside Prime Minister Modi's house, calling for a debate in Parliament about NEET-UG.
The earlier Sansad Chalo march saw violent clashes: over 170 people were hurt and several FIRs were filed.
Delhi Police denied any illegal detentions or blocking of legal help, but tensions around NEET-UG are still running high.