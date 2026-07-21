Cockroach Janata Party cancels Delhi Police protest, demands Pradhan resignation

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has dropped its planned protest at Delhi Police headquarters after confirming all protesters detained during the Monday clashes were released.

Their spokesperson, Saurav Das, shared that the legal team checked and everyone is out.

Earlier, CJP had resumed protests at Jantar Mantar, still pushing for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET-UG exam controversy.