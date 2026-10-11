Cockroach Janata Party holds 2pm press conference after leaders' release
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is holding a press conference on today at 2:00pm just after its leaders, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, and Saurav Das, were released from detention in Delhi Cantt Police Station after a preventive arrest.
They got out after promising to keep things peaceful, according to the party's legal head Ratna Singh.
CJP leaders arrested at Delhi airport
The three were picked up by police on October 10 while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, right as they landed at Delhi Airport.
Their arrest quickly made the rounds online.
The protests at Jantar Mantar saw around 1,000 people detained, including big names from the opposition.
The CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar was demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.