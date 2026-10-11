Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar causes ₹91cr
The Cockroach Janata Party's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 10, 2026, led to a citywide shake-up: Delhi clocked an estimated ₹91 crore in economic losses.
With Jantar Mantar as the protest site, authorities took major precautions: 45 metro stations were closed from 9pm on Friday till 6pm on Saturday, making daily commutes pretty tough.
Delhi liquor shutdowns estimated ₹58.5cr
Internet was down in key areas and markets, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, were affected, hitting local businesses hard.
Liquor store shutdowns alone may cost the city about ₹58.5 crore. Rail services were also disrupted with multiple cancelations.
As Khan Market Traders Association President Sanjiv Mehra put it, each shop lost up to ₹1.5 lakh per day, especially tough on those selling perishables.
All these steps aimed to prevent a repeat of past protest violence in the city.