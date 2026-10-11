Cockroach Janata Party protest at Jantar Mantar causes ₹91cr

Internet was down in key areas and markets, including Connaught Place and Khan Market, were affected, hitting local businesses hard.

Liquor store shutdowns alone may cost the city about ₹58.5 crore. Rail services were also disrupted with multiple cancelations.

As Khan Market Traders Association President Sanjiv Mehra put it, each shop lost up to ₹1.5 lakh per day, especially tough on those selling perishables.

All these steps aimed to prevent a repeat of past protest violence in the city.