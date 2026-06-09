Cockroach Janata Party to protest in Pune, demands Pradhan's resignation
What's the story
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a protest in Pune on June 11, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest will be held at Savitribai Phule Pune University at 4:00pm, Livemint reported. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said if Pradhan doesn't resign by June 13, he will take protests across various states and cities.
Protest details
CJP's Pune protest follows Jantar Mantar demonstration
The CJP's protest in Pune comes after a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on June 6. The earlier protest had also demanded Pradhan's resignation over alleged paper leak cases. Dipke emphasized that the CJP is a peaceful movement and shouldn't be compared to recent Gen Z-led protests in Nepal and Bangladesh.
Movement goals
CJP has over 22 million followers on Instagram
The CJP started as an online campaign in May and has since garnered over 22 million followers on Instagram. It aims to engage young people in protests over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests. Dipke has stressed that the CJP is an independent Gen Z movement and will not be affiliated with any political party, despite support from some Opposition leaders.
Future actions
CJP calls for end to 'Hindu-Muslim' politics
The CJP has also called on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to stop "Hindu-Muslim" politics. Dipke said if Pradhan doesn't resign after state protests, they will stage another agitation in Delhi with students from across India. He added, "We will not stop till Pradhan resigns. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students."