Cockroach Janta Party and students protest Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi
Heads up if you're in Delhi this Saturday (October 10): the city's bracing for major traffic changes thanks to a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups at Jantar Mantar.
They're calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged electoral roll issues.
From 6am expect diversions at 30 key spots, so it's a good idea to plan your route ahead.
Rail and metro disruptions possible
The protest centers on concerns about how voter lists are being updated.
With extra security around central Delhi and government buildings, things might feel a bit tense.
Rail services at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations could be hit, and some metro stations might see restrictions too.
If you're heading toward Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, or Sansad Marg, be ready for slow-moving traffic, and do follow police directions to avoid getting stuck longer than necessary.