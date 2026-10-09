Cockroach Janta Party and students protest Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi

Heads up if you're in Delhi this Saturday (October 10): the city's bracing for major traffic changes thanks to a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student groups at Jantar Mantar.

They're calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to step down over alleged electoral roll issues.

From 6am expect diversions at 30 key spots, so it's a good idea to plan your route ahead.