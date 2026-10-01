Cockroach Janta Party asks Supreme Court to free detained protesters
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has gone to the Supreme Court, asking for the release of CJP leaders and other persons allegedly detained during a protest against the chief election commissioner and changes in voter rolls.
Filed on October 10, 2026, by Gaurav Bharti, CJP coverage coordinator, the petition questions whether these detentions were even legal.
CJP seeks arrest records and CCTV
CJP's legal team is pushing for everyone detained to be released right away and wants authorities to come clean about who was held and why.
They're also asking for access to arrest records and CCTV footage from places like Indira Gandhi International Airport, where Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were reportedly intercepted and taken into custody.
The petition sought a hearing on Sunday (October 11, 2026) before a Special Bench convening at 10.30am.