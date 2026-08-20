Cockroach Janta Party backs Delhi protest over NALSAR enrollment block
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is throwing its support behind a protest in Delhi today, called for by the All India Young Advocates Association.
The group wants Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Mishra to step down after he blocked NALSAR law graduates from enrolling as advocates, a move that came when students pushed back against any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for the convocation.
CJP members express support for protest
CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka have all spoken up for the protest.
Das said he supported every form of peaceful protest that "seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office," while Ranka posted on X, "Legal cockroaches unite."
Ratna Singh, the Cockroach Janta Party's legal affairs head, also backed the demonstration, saying it is important to hold public officials responsible.
The protest kicks off at 10am outside the BCI office.