Cockroach Janta Party backs Delhi protest over NALSAR enrollment block

CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka have all spoken up for the protest.

Das said he supported every form of peaceful protest that "seeks accountability and sets high standards for conduct in office," while Ranka posted on X, "Legal cockroaches unite."

Ratna Singh, the Cockroach Janta Party's legal affairs head, also backed the demonstration, saying it is important to hold public officials responsible.

The protest kicks off at 10am outside the BCI office.