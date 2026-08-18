Cockroach Janta Party calls NWC meeting over July 25 promises
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it will convene its National Working Committee within the next two days to decide the next course of nationwide action if the government doesn't immediately demonstrate concrete steps toward honoring the July 25 commitments to protect students from legal trouble and compensate affected families.
CJP called off its agitation in good faith last month after officials promised to protect students from legal trouble and offer support to affected families.
Saurav Das: government resisted sharing FIRs
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das called out the government for ignoring a Supreme Court request to share which FIRs would be dropped, saying the Union Government's lawyer did not commit to furnishing such a list and instead actively resisted it.
The Supreme Court emphasized protecting students' rights, while the government claimed over 2,800 "anti-social elements" were involved.
CJP says its next move depends on what the government does next.