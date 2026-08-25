Cockroach Janta Party calls out state governments over school conditions
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out state governments over the poor state of many government schools.
On August 24, 2026, they sent letters to education ministers, asking for data on things like broken toilets, missing teachers, and how much money actually reaches schools.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke pointed to social media posts showing children learning without basics like clean water or working bathrooms.
Abhijeet Dipke seeks transparency and repairs
Dipke said it's unfair for children to study in such rough conditions: "They are being treated worse than animals."
The CJP also asked states to share updates on school repairs, teacher vacancies, and what's really needed, like computers and sports gear, to make education accessible for everyone.
Their main ask: more transparency and real action so every student gets a decent place to learn.