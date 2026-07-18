Cockroach Janta Party 'Chalo Sansad' march prompts Delhi Police vigilance
India
Delhi Police are tightening security as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) gears up for its Chalo Sansad march this Monday, right when Parliament's monsoon session kicks off.
This comes just after activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized following a long hunger strike.
His associate Dipke says he'll start his own indefinite fast, and the march is still on.
Barricades near Parliament, CJP permission unlikely
Police have set up barricades and are checking vehicles at major entry points to stop unauthorized marches near Parliament.
Key spots like Jantar Mantar and Central Vista are under close watch with extra forces ready.
Officials say CJP didn't ask for permission, and it probably won't be granted with all the added security during the session.