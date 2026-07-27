Cockroach Janta Party demands written no-action assurance for NEET protesters
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is calling out the government over reports of detentions of students in Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, even though NEET protesters had already called off their demonstrations.
Now, CJP wants a written assurance by July 28 that no action will be taken against those who protested the exam leak.
They say breaking this trust could push young people away from peaceful dialogue.
Government proposes exam-cheating crackdown bill
Amid the controversy, the government has proposed a new bill to crack down on exam cheating, setting up fast-track courts and harsher penalties to try to restore faith in the system.