Cockroach Janta Party drops spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya after crackdown videos
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has dropped its spokesperson, Vijeta Dahiya, after multiple viral videos of his controversial behavior during a police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar went viral.
The ongoing protest is calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over alleged exam irregularities.
Protest over alleged exam irregularities
CJP said Dahiya's actions were "deeply insensitive" and out of line with the party's values, so he has been removed from all roles.
The protest is over alleged examination irregularities.