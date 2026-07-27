Cockroach Janta Party ends 36-day Delhi protest after volunteers' efforts
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wrapped up their 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar with a major win this Saturday.
While founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das led the celebrations, it was a tight-knit team of 12 volunteers who kept things running, handling crowds, media updates, social posts, and even drafting the list of demands.
Volunteer team from diverse professions
This volunteer crew brought together lawyers, journalists, MBA graduates, policy experts, activists, you name it.
Most joined through Dipke's network or personal connections; some like advocate and former journalist Ratna Singh joined after Dipke approached her on Twitter, and researcher Vijeta Dahiya was brought in through Dhruv Rathee.
Urja (a fashion communication graduate) ran stage activities, while Vaishnavi (public policy background) handled demand drafting. Others managed security and content creation.
Sonam Wangchuk hospitalization drew mass support
A turning point came when activist Sonam Wangchuk was hospitalized (along with police action after July 20), which drew in way more people.
As Ratna Singh noted, the collective effort of the team turned the protest into a people's movement beyond expectations.