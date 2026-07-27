Cockroach Janta Party ends 36-day Delhi protest after volunteers' efforts

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wrapped up their 36-day protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar with a major win this Saturday.

While founder Abhijeet Dipke and spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das led the celebrations, it was a tight-knit team of 12 volunteers who kept things running, handling crowds, media updates, social posts, and even drafting the list of demands.