Cockroach Janta Party ends 37 day Jantar Mantar protest

After 37 days of camping out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, has called off its protest.

This happened after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Late-night talks with the government later led to promises of protection for protesters.

The CJP had warned they would be back on the streets if agreements were broken, especially over police action.