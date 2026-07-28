Cockroach Janta Party ends 37 day Jantar Mantar protest
After 37 days of camping out at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), led by Abhijeet Dipke, has called off its protest.
This happened after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Late-night talks with the government later led to promises of protection for protesters.
The CJP had warned they would be back on the streets if agreements were broken, especially over police action.
Bihar Assam give written legal assurances
Officials gave written assurances from Bihar and Assam that FIRs would be withdrawn, detainees released, and protesters shielded from future legal trouble.
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said they are pushing for similar protections everywhere, especially in BJP/NDA-ruled states like Rajasthan.
Still, concerns remain about ongoing detentions in places like Delhi and West Bengal.
As Saurav Das put it, "No protester will be left alone," and if promises are not kept, protests could return.