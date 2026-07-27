Cockroach Janta Party launches ₹1 platform for NEET-UG legal aid
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is rolling out an online platform where anyone can chip in, even ₹1, to help students and activists facing legal trouble after protesting the NEET-UG paper leak.
Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal says it's all about making legal aid accessible for those caught up in the fallout.
Ratna Singh flags Bihar police violence
CJP worker Ratna Singh pointed out that protesters have faced harsh treatment, especially in Bihar, with reports of police violence.
To protect them from being scared off by legal threats, CJP is teaming up with lawyers.