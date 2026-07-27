Cockroach Janta Party may restart protests over police targeting students
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) says it might restart protests if police keep targeting student demonstrators.
According to national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, the government broke its promise after their last nationwide protest:
hundreds of students in Bihar and West Bengal have been arrested, while others in Delhi and beyond are facing surveillance and harassment.
CJP's Ashutosh Ranka demands FIRs dropped
Ranka is asking for all FIRs against protesters to be dropped, for detained students to be released, and for an assurance that no new cases will be filed.
He also wants a written copy of the agreement with clear timelines.
As he put it, "Failing which we will be forced to sit on protest again."