Cockroach Janta Party plans September 5 march to police HQ
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wants to hold a peaceful protest on September 5, marching from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters.
They are calling out the center for not keeping promises made after July's Jantar Mantar agitation.
Delhi Police has not yet received a permission application for the march, pointing to rules that only allow protests in certain spots like Jantar Mantar.
Bereaved NEET families, brutality-alleging protesters lead
Leading the march will be families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and people alleging police brutality.
Even without official permission, police are gearing up with security measures since past CJP protests drew big crowds and sometimes turned tense.
Social media are being watched closely, and final plans may change based on turnout and updates from organizers.